German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures flat

There's not a lot in it as we get things started on the new day. Risk tones are tepid while the dollar is regaining back lost ground from yesterday. European equities are still in a dicey spot as concerns about surging energy prices is weighing on sentiment this week. Elsewhere, US futures are little changed with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures more or less flat at the moment.