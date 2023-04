German DAX futures -0.1%

UKFTSE futures -0.2%

It was a poor showing for value stocks yesterday and that is weighing slightly on the mood for European equities today. Tech shares are once again leading the way, providing a bit of contrast to the backdrop in stocks. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% with Nasdaq futures now seen up 0.8% on the day. Dow futures are up 0.2% so that is helping to balance out the downside mood ahead of the cash open in Europe at least.