German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

After the selloff yesterday, the gains here are rather miniscule really. US futures on the other hand, are indicating a mixed picture though. Dow futures are down slightly with the Fitch headlines here perhaps weighing on sentiment. However, tech stocks are soaring with Nvidia leading the jump on an impressive earnings beat. Nasdaq futures are up 1.4% and that is helping to see S&P 500 futures be up 0.5% as well currently.