German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Don't be fooled by the gains here as they owe much to a catch up in US stocks on Friday. The overall mood so far today is more sluggish instead, with S&P 500 futures down by 0.3% and Nasdaq futures down 0.4% currently. The Moody's downgrade on the US outlook after the Friday close is keeping sentiment more tentative for now.