German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%

This mirrors the softer mood seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 17 points, or 0.4%, currently. There is a lot of anxiety surrounding US-China tensions at the moment with regards to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan later in the day. That should keep markets on edge in European morning trade as such.