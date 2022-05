German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

And the lack of any real conviction is likely to carry through until we get to the FOMC meeting later today. US futures are also looking more tentative with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.1% for now. There might be a bit more of a move later in the day but the Fed holds all the cards for how things will play out for the remainder of the week.