Economic confidence 95.6 vs 96.7 expected

Prior 96.3

Industrial confidence -10.5 vs -8.5 expected

Prior -8.8

Services confidence 6.0 vs 6.5 expected

Prior 6.3

Economic sentiment in the euro area deteriorated to start Q2 but at least the PMI data from last week shows some glimmer of hope. We'll see how that translates to the hard data in the months ahead. But for now, the ECB is still very much on track for a June rate cut.