Those German numbers....

Europe HCOB Eurozone Construction PMI (MoM) (Oct) $EUR Actual: 42.7 Previous: 43.6

Germany Construction PMI (Oct) $EUR Actual: 38.3 Previous: 39.3

France Construction PMI (MoM) (Oct) $EUR Actual: 41.0 Previous: 43.7

Italy HCOB Italy Construction PMI (MoM) (Oct) $EUR Actual: 51.8 Previous: 49.8

On Germany:

"The health of Germany's construction sector continued to worsen during October, according to the latest HCOB PMI® survey compiled by S&P Global, with firms recording deepening declines in both total activity and employment amid rapidly weakening demand. The majority of companies expected activity to fall in the coming year."

