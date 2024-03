Prior +2.8%

Core CPI +3.1% vs +2.9% y/y expected

Prior +3.3%

The standout here is that core annual inflation continues to remain stubbornly high. Even if it did fall from 3.3% in January to 3.1% in February, it reaffirms that the challenge for the ECB to get this to 2% might be much tougher in the months ahead. The euro has nudged up slightly on the data but this shouldn't change the market's view of a June rate cut - at least for now.