The risk mood is faring better to start the day but we'll see what Russia-Ukraine tensions have to offer in the session ahead.

For now, the West is slapping Russia with meager sanctions so that isn't anything that markets should be too worried about. But Putin is still putting on a show and there's still a threat that Russia could be more aggressive so there is still some degree of uncertainty in that regard.

I would say that this is just part of the playacting before it all fizzles down but we'll see. Of course, tensions in the region will not be completely gone but at least the latest episode will reach a conclusion.

Major    currencies  are little changed in general but the kiwi is a notable gainer after a more hawkish RBNZ earlier today. That continues to set the aussie and kiwi apart from the rest of the bloc, as they have been largely resilient in recent weeks.

Looking ahead, there are a few releases to move things along but they shouldn't distract from the risk mood being the key driver of trading sentiment at the moment.

0700 GMT - Germany March GfK consumer confidence
0745 GMT - France February business confidence
0900 GMT - Switzerland February Credit Suisse investor sentiment
1000 GMT - Eurozone January final CPI figures
1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 February

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.