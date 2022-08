Prior +0.7%; revised to +0.5%

PPI +35.8% vs +35.7% y/y expected

Prior +36.3%; revised to +36.2%

Another month, another increase in producer prices as this just continues to reaffirm that inflation pressures are not really letting up in the euro area. The details show an increase by 2.7% in the energy sector, 0.7% for durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods and a rise of 0.4% for intermediate goods and for capital goods.