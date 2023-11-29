Economic confidence 93.8 vs 93.7 expected

Prior 93.3; revised to 93.5

Industrial confidence -9.5 vs -8.9 expected

Prior -9.3; revised to -9.2

Services confidence 4.9 vs 4.3 expected

Prior 4.5; revised to 4.6

Euro area economic sentiment picks up in November, with an improvement to services sector conditions offsetting the decline in manufacturing. The latter is still very much in recession territory but so far the good news is that the overall economy is holding up better than expected when compared to the outlook during the summer this year.