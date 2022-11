Prior +10.6%

Core CPI +5.0% vs +5.0% y/y expected

Prior +5.0%

The headline reading may be softer than expected but notice that the core reading remains unchanged from October, holding at a record high. As mentioned here yesterday, the softer price pressures are largely to do with a drop in energy costs but we are seeing higher prices be embedded in other areas of the economy and that is reflected by the core reading.