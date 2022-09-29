- Economic confidence 93.7 vs 95.0 expected
- Prior 97.6; revised to 97.3
- Industrial confidence -0.4 vs -1.0 expected
- Prior 1.2; revised to 1.0
- Services confidence 4.9 vs 7.0 expected
- Prior 8.7; revised to 8.1
Euro area economic confidence falls sharply in the latest monthly reading to its lowest since November 2020, owing to another jump in inflation expectations. The reading for the latter moved up from a revised 37.0 in August to 41.3 in September - posting its first mark higher since March.