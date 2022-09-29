Economic confidence 93.7 vs 95.0 expected

Prior 97.6; revised to 97.3

Industrial confidence -0.4 vs -1.0 expected

Prior 1.2; revised to 1.0

Services confidence 4.9 vs 7.0 expected

Prior 8.7; revised to 8.1

Euro area economic confidence falls sharply in the latest monthly reading to its lowest since November 2020, owing to another jump in inflation expectations. The reading for the latter moved up from a revised 37.0 in August to 41.3 in September - posting its first mark higher since March.