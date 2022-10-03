Euro zone factory activity declined again in Sept as energy bills bite -PMI

Actual 48.4 (Forecast 48.5, Previous 48.5)

Manufacturing activity across the euro zone declined further last month as a growing cost of living crisis kept consumers wary while soaring energy bills limited production, a survey showed on Monday.

"The ugly combination of a manufacturing sector in recession and rising inflationary pressures will add further to concerns about the outlook for the euro zone economy," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

