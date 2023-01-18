The euro was dented yesterday after a report came out suggesting that there might just be one more 50 bps rate hike on the cards left for the ECB. But it is recovering well now with the dollar feeling the heat in European trading, as we see EUR/USD rise up to 1.0860 levels at the moment:

EURUSD

The push higher closes in on the highs at the start of the week as the bullish breakout in EUR/USD continues to stay intact. The softer dollar today is but another contributing factor to the technical momentum as of late, which is better depicted through the weekly chart below.

EURUSD

As seen above, there is scope for the upside push to extend towards the 50.0 Fib retracement level of the downswing from 2021 through to September last year, sitting at around 1.0942. That will be a key point to watch before added resistance comes into play at 1.1000 next.

The euro sentiment today is also helped by Villeroy's earlier comments, reaffirming that Lagarde's earlier rate guidance still stands.