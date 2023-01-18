The euro was dented yesterday after a report came out suggesting that there might just be one more 50 bps rate hike on the cards left for the ECB. But it is recovering well now with the dollar feeling the heat in European trading, as we see EUR/USD rise up to 1.0860 levels at the moment:

The push higher closes in on the highs at the start of the week as the bullish breakout in EUR/USD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term continues to stay intact. The softer dollar today is but another contributing factor to the technical momentum as of late, which is better depicted through the weekly chart below.

As seen above, there is scope for the upside push to extend towards the 50.0 Fib retracement level of the downswing from 2021 through to September last year, sitting at around 1.0942. That will be a key point to watch before added resistance comes into play at 1.1000 next.

The euro sentiment today is also helped by Villeroy's earlier comments, reaffirming that Lagarde's earlier rate guidance still stands.