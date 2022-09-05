Says Iran nuclear talks are diverging not converging

Separately, a WSJ reporter is saying that one of the main problems is the IAEA probe into Iran nuclear irregularities. Previously they had been seeking a close to it explicitly, now they're seeking for an intended day for it to be closed before implementation.

If everyone wants this deal, I can't understand why they don't just lean on the IAEA to end the deal? I mean, the point is to halt nuclear proliferation, right? Would you rather have some kind of probe document or Iran halting activity?

Ultimately, I still think this gets done if that's what the US wants.