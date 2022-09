The pressure is growing on Brussels for an emergency intervention of sorts as soaring energy prices are going to be a major problem for Europe, not just this year but in the years to come as well. The crux of the problem will no doubt take years to fix as it won't be easy to switch to renewable energies in cost-efficient manner. But as the economy comes crashing down, they will have to find alternatives and solutions to manage.

