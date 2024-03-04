A note from Citi on US equities (via Canada Globe and Mail report, may be gated) says there is more to come in the rally:

current equity bubble is not (yet) overly large in terms of price appreciation, duration, valuation, or sentiment

Some are disputing whether it is a bubble in the first place given the expectations of strong earnings growth

We measure bubbles as two standard deviations over the longer-term real trend

We therefore think the market likely has further room to run

An inflating bubble does not mean that the Fed will not be able to cut

CAPE ratio is not extreme yet, nor is sentiment. FOMO could create a bubble on par with the larger bubbles in the past, perhaps also given fears that it could be the last bubble before AI, rather than humans, is at the steering wheel

S&P 500 weekly candles