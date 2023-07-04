There is a great deal of buzz on Russian war channels about an attack by Ukraine on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on the night of July 5, which could be interpreted as either tonight or tomorrow.

In the Russian framing, this would be an attack on a Russian-controlled plant that would be designed to bring NATO into the fight.

On the flip side, Ukrainian channels are saying Russians have placed bombs on the roofs of some of the reactors in a false flag event.

Hopefully someone has some cameras set up because we still don't know what happened with the Kakhovka dam a month ago.