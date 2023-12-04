Bitcoin is flying today and the US dollar is stronger. There is some moderate risk aversion with yields up a couple basis points and stocks giving some back. Gold took a moonshot to a record 2135 in early Asian trading but has given it all back and is trading flat at $2068.

Economic data isn't going to be a big driver today with only the factory orders report at 10 am ET but we'll get ISM services and non-farm payrolls later this week.

The Fed is in the blackout period so the noise will be limited.