Silicon Valley Bank was closed today by the California Dept of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the FDIC as receiver.
The FDIC will pay uninsired depositors an advance dividend within the next week and a receivership certificate for the remainder of uninsured funds. The FDIC said the bank had
$175.4B
in deposits in the bank.
Shares of SIVB never opened today but will presumably go to zero with bond holders taking a haircut as well.
And that is why you get your money above $250K out of a bank that's in trouble and it's why bank runs happen.