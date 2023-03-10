Silicon Valley Bank was closed today by the California Dept of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the FDIC as receiver.

The FDIC will pay uninsired depositors an advance dividend within the next week and a receivership certificate for the remainder of uninsured funds. The FDIC said the bank had $175.4B in deposits in the bank.

Shares of SIVB never opened today but will presumably go to zero with bond holders taking a haircut as well.

SIVB

And that is why you get your money above $250K out of a bank that's in trouble and it's why bank runs happen.

It's a bad outcome from any depositors who might now find themselves in a liquidity crunch.

The good news is that this was swift but the question is whether it spreads.

Right now, shares of First Republic are holding up ok.

FRC

The KRE regional bank ETF has pared losses but there's been some fresh selling in the past 30 minutes. Shares of JPMorgan are higher today.