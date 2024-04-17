Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in fireside chat before the Institute for International Finance (IIF) Global Outlook Forum
- Progress on inflation has slowed and perhaps stalled
- Economic conditions are strong
- Strength of consumer spending tied to ongoing job growth
And this ... prospect of rate hikes!
- Current monetary policy is restrictive; time will tell if it is "sufficiently" restrictive
More:
- Consumers may be trading down to lower goods; but also spending large amounts of money on things like travel to see eclipse