Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in fireside chat before the Institute for International Finance (IIF) Global Outlook Forum

  • Progress on inflation has slowed and perhaps stalled
  • Economic conditions are strong
  • Strength of consumer spending tied to ongoing job growth

And this ... prospect of rate hikes!

  • Current monetary policy is restrictive; time will tell if it is "sufficiently" restrictive

More:

  • Consumers may be trading down to lower goods; but also spending large amounts of money on things like travel to see eclipse
