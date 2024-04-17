Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in fireside chat before the Institute for International Finance (IIF) Global Outlook Forum

Progress on inflation has slowed and perhaps stalled

Economic conditions are strong

Strength of consumer spending tied to ongoing job growth

And this ... prospect of rate hikes!

Current monetary policy is restrictive; time will tell if it is "sufficiently" restrictive

More:

Consumers may be trading down to lower goods; but also spending large amounts of money on things like travel to see eclipse