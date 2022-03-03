The Russia-Ukraine war clouds are still engulfing markets and that remains the key driver of trading sentiment at the moment.

Headlines are few and far between for now but all eyes are still watching to see how the situation develops. For now, risk trades are faring calmer as it did yesterday but we'll see if that can hold in the days ahead.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% on the day and we are seeing the aussie and kiwi hold slightly higher with the yen down on the day. Elsewhere, oil continues to remain perky and buyers seem keen to try and push the $120 agenda.

Economic data will continue to take a backseat but just be wary that we do have US non-farm payrolls coming up on Friday.

0730 GMT - Switzerland February CPI figures

0815 GMT - Spain February services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy February services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France February final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany February final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone February final services, composite PMI

0930 GMT - UK February February final services, composite PMI

1000 GMT - Eurozone January PPI figures

1000 GMT - Eurozone January unemployment rate

1230 GMT - US Challenger February job cuts, layoffs

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.