First Citizens BancShares, based out of North Carolina, has reportedly made a bid on Sunday for all of SVB. This according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reports that FCBCA has purchased 20 failed banks since 2009.

Early today than it was reported that the FDIC's would extend the bidding for SVB Bridge Bank and that it had substantial interest from multiple parties. Other reports stated that New York Community Bank (NYCB) which purchased Signature Bank and First Citizens were both interested in SVB. The Signature Bank branches will be absorbed by Flagstar which is one of New York Community Banks subsidiaries.

New York Community Bank shares are up 34.17% today to 8.78%.