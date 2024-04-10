Fitch revises outlook on China to negative; affirms at 'A+'

Outlook revision reflects increasing risks to China's public finance outlook

Forecast general government deficit in China to rise to 7.1% of gdp in 2024

Believes that fiscal policy is increasingly likely to play an important role in supporting growth in coming years

2024 deficit will be highest since 8.6% of GDP deficit in 2020

Forecasts GDP growth to moderate to 4.5% in 2024, from 5.2% in 2023

Do not forecast a prolonged period of deflation, with inflation of 0.7% by end-2024 and 1.3% by end-2025