Fitch revises outlook on China to negative; affirms at 'A+'

  • Outlook revision reflects increasing risks to China's public finance outlook
  • Forecast general government deficit in China to rise to 7.1% of gdp in 2024
  • Believes that fiscal policy is increasingly likely to play an important role in supporting growth in coming years
  • 2024 deficit will be highest since 8.6% of GDP deficit in 2020
  • Forecasts GDP growth to moderate to 4.5% in 2024, from 5.2% in 2023
  • Do not forecast a prolonged period of deflation, with inflation of 0.7% by end-2024 and 1.3% by end-2025
