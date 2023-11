SPX daily

It was a choppy day with no big moves as the market consolidates after some big gains. A flat day for stocks after such larger gains qualifies as a win for the bulls.

S&P 500 +0.1%

Nasdaq Comp +0.1%

Russell 2000 -1.5%

DJIA -0.2%

The US economic data calendar on Friday is light so the ebb and flow will dominate into the weekend.