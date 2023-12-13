Federal Reserve

The headline is the median dot falling further than expected, putting a full 50 bps of easing into the curve rather than the 25 bps expected. In addition, there are five dots below that.

Fed funds rate left unchanged at 5.25-5.50%, as expected

Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity has slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter

Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low

Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain

Fed refers to " the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate" vs the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate"

There has been a straightforward dovish reaction to this statement with the US dollar falling, Treasury yields dropping and US equities bid.

Dot plot:

Dec 2024 median dot vs 5.1% prior

Dec 2025 median dot vs 3.9% prior

Dec 2026 median dot vs 2.9% prior

Longer run Fed funds projection vs 2.5% prior

Growth projections

2023 GDP 2.6% vs 2.1% prior

2024 GDP 1.4% vs 1.5% prior

2025 GDP 1.8% vs 1.8% prior

Unemployment projections:

2023 unemployment 3.8% vs 3.8% prior

2024 unemployment 4.1% vs 4.1% prior

2025 unemployment 4.1% vs 4.1% prior

Inflation:

2023 PCE inflation 2.8% vs 3.3% prior

2024 PCE inflation 2.4% vs 2.5% prior

2025 PCE inflation 2.1% vs 2.2% prior

Core inflation:

2023 PCE core inflation 3.2% vs 3.7% prior

2024 PCE core inflation 2.4% vs 2.6% prior

2025 PCE core inflation 2.2% vs 2.3% prior

The previous economic projections were made at the Sept 20 FOMC meeting.