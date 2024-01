Prior +3.5%

HICP +4.1% vs +4.1% y/y expected

Prior +3.9%

That more or less fits with estimates, as French inflation ticks a little higher to end the year in 2023. On the month itself, inflation was up 0.1% in December. The breakdown shows the jump is mostly consisting of a rise in energy prices, so there's hope yet if core inflation continues to reaffirm further easing of price pressures.