Franklin was one of nearly a dozen firms to launch a bitcoin ETF back in January following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) begrudging green light to issuers. BTC subsequently dropped in price but has more than recovered in its most recent surge.

On Monday Franklin filed showing its interest in staking the ether (ETH) held by the proposed fund.

Said the firm in the paperwork:

“The Shares are intended to offer a convenient means of making an investment similar to an investment in ether relative to acquiring, holding and trading ether directly on a peer-to-peer or other basis or via a digital asset platform”

ETH has been on a rip, along with much of the crypto complex:

Its approaching its high, which can't be seen on this chart, check out the daily for that