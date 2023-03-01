Hong Kong’s free flight ticket giveaway will kick off from March 1.

Cathay Pacific will initially give 80,000 tickets away to residents of south-east Asian countries.

The remaining 420,000 airline tickets will be distributed to overseas travellers by airlines Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines over the course of six months

After tickets have been allocated to visitors from south-east Asian countries, the next giveaway will be open to residents in mainland China and in north-east Asia

Then to Europe and the US

A cunning plan to prop up the HKD?

;-)