Hong Kong’s free flight ticket giveaway will kick off from March 1.
- Cathay Pacific will initially give 80,000 tickets away to residents of south-east Asian countries.
- The remaining 420,000 airline tickets will be distributed to overseas travellers by airlines Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines over the course of six months
- After tickets have been allocated to visitors from south-east Asian countries, the next giveaway will be open to residents in mainland China and in north-east Asia
- Then to Europe and the US
--
A cunning plan to prop up the HKD?
;-)