French factory activity shrinks in Sept as energy prices weigh - PMI

French S&P Mfg PMI Actual 47.7 (Forecast 47.8, Previous 47.8)

"According to companies, higher energy prices were the main factor at play in September," said S&P Senior Economist Joe Hayes.

Excluding the declines seen since the pandemic began, it was the sharpest contraction for almost a decade, S&P Global said, adding that this indicated a "deterioration in the health" in the sector.