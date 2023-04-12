Despite there being the key risk event in the form of the US CPI data later today, European equities are seeing reason for optimism in trading today. It's been a while coming now for regional stocks, only to have been dealt a bit of a setback from the banking turmoil last month.

The CAC 40 is now up by over 0.4% today and is at fresh record highs, hoping to secure a stronger breakout momentum.

Elsewhere, the DAX is also trading at the highs for the year as it is up by 0.3% to 15,705 and hoping to close above the 7 March high of 15,706 in order to set the platform for an upside break.