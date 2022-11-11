  • FTX commences voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States
  • Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned his role as a CEO and remain to assist in orderly transition
  • subsidiaries not included in Chapter 11 proceedings:Ledgerx.LLC, FTX Digital Markets, LTD, FTX Australia, and FTX Express Pay

The company says:

  • The Chapter 11 filing is a necessary step to develop plans to move forward

The price of Bitcoin is trading at $16,800 down $750 or -4.27%.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin reached a low of $15,632 on Wednesday

The FTX token FTT is trading at $2.39 down $0.95 or -28.37%. (why is it trading at a level?). Down at $1.82 now...