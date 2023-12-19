A snippet on Bank of America's most recent monthly Global Fund Manager Survey (FMS)

fund managers are the ‘most upbeat’ since Jan' 2022 ... “December FMS investor sentiment improved to its least bearish level since January 2022"

managers are anticipating an economic soft landingnext year

more than half expect weaker global growth, but 70% see a “goldilocks” scenario and are thus switching out of cash (lowest overweight to cash since April 2021) into equities, holding on to "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks, increasing holdings of banks and small-caps