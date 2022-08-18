ING with the remarks on the euro.

This snippet is via eFX.

ING maintains a bearish bias on the EUR in the near-term.

EUR/USD failed to find any positives from (the FOMC minutes) ... The unrelenting negatives emerging from the gas crisis no doubt continue to weigh on the euro and suggest EUR/USD may struggle to hold gains Fund managers continue to believe the euro is undervalued - but they have been saying that since 2018. And we think the gas crisis and terms of trade shock has driven a lower fundamental value for EUR/USD