Futures dip as rate cut optimism wanes; more Fed speakers on tap

FULL STORY

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday as optimism about the Federal Reserve easing monetary conditions next year fizzled out, with markets on tenterhooks ahead of comments by more central bank officials.

Market participants will parse commentary from Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams later on Tuesday for more clues on the central bank's interest rate path.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks will grab the spotlight on Wednesday.