Is the relief today going to be a short-lived one? US futures are looking nervy now with S&P 500 futures up by just under 10 points, or 0.2%, currently. The gains earlier were as much as 0.7% with Nasdaq futures also trimming gains to just 0.7% now after having been over 1% higher earlier in the day.

S&P 500 futures

Dow futures are already marked down by 0.1% and this could be a sign that the mood music in tech might be swinging around as well. That despite the better earnings that we have seen from Intel and Amazon overnight.

It looks like we might be in for a bumpy end to the week. Strap yourselves in, folks.