I hope folks are finding these useful. Justin will be back on Monday with his more extensive reports.

USD/JPY

150.00 (USD2.79bn)

151.00 (USD1.12bn)

AUD/USD

0.6450 (AUD1.1bn)

0.6460 (AUD691mn)

0.6500 (AUD614mn)

USD/CNY

7.3500 (USD1.74bn)

7.2850 (USD1.69bn)

GBP/USD

1.2090 (GBP387mn)

1.2485 (GBP345.2mn)

NZD/USD

0.5850 (NZD388mn)

EUR/GBP

0.8745 (EUR507mn)

0.8800 (EU405mn)

EUR/USD

1.0700 (EUR1.92bn)

1.0580 (EUR842mn)

1.0600 (EUR756mn)

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.