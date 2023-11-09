I hope folks are finding these useful. Justin will be back on Monday with his more extensive reports.
USD/JPY
150.00 (USD2.79bn)
151.00 (USD1.12bn)
AUD/USD
- 0.6450 (AUD1.1bn)
- 0.6460 (AUD691mn)
- 0.6500 (AUD614mn)
USD/CNY
- 7.3500 (USD1.74bn)
- 7.2850 (USD1.69bn)
GBP/USD
- 1.2090 (GBP387mn)
- 1.2485 (GBP345.2mn)
NZD/USD
- 0.5850 (NZD388mn)
EUR/GBP
- 0.8745 (EUR507mn)
- 0.8800 (EU405mn)
EUR/USD
- 1.0700 (EUR1.92bn)
- 1.0580 (EUR842mn)
- 1.0600 (EUR756mn)
For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.