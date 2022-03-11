The G7 is saying:
- It is prepared to take further measures to hold Russia's Putin accountable for attack on Ukraine
- It will work to preserve stability of energy markets as well as food security
- It will ensure Russia and its elites, proxies and oligarchs cannot leverage digital assets to avoid impact of international sanctions
- It will deny Russia most favored nation status relating to key products, which will revoke important benefits of Russia's membership of WTO
- They are working collectively to prevent Russia from obtaining financing from leading multilateral institutions
- They will continue working to develop and implement measures to further limit Russia's ability to raise money internationally
Meanwhile, EUs Von Der Leyen adds:
- Will deny Russia's status of most favored nation status in other markets
- Will work to suspend Russia's membership rights and IMF and World Bank
- Will continue pressuring Russian elites a close to Putin as well as their families and enablers
- Will stop group close to Putin and architects of his war from using crypto assets to grow and transfer their wealth
- Will ban export of any EU luxury goods from our countries to Russia
- Will prohibit import of key goods in iron and steel sector from Russian Federation
- Will propose a big ban on new European investments across Russia's energy sector
Meanwhile Part II,
- Ukraine estate information Center says Bella revision invasion of Ukraine today cannot be ruled out.
Pressure cooker increases.
Selling in the NASDAQ
Read this Term stocks have continued with the NASDAQ index now down about 140 points or 1.05% at 12992.. The low price reached 12960.30. That is still above the low from yesterday at 12946.28.
