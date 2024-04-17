G7 statement, Headlines via Reuters:

Global economy has shown resilience to multiple shocks but growth prospects remain below historic averages

Central banks remain firmly committed to achieving price stability

Significant geo-political risks from Russia's war against Ukraine and middle east situation could affect trade, supply chains and commodity prices

Welcomes EU proposal to direct extraordinary revenues from Russia's frozen asset to aid Ukraine

Will continue working on all possible avenues by which frozen Russian assets could be used to support Ukraine

Focus on financial stability and regulatory issues is vital to ensure functioning of financial system given threats to global economy

Remain committed to holding on to frozen Russian assets

We're concerned about the crisis in Gaza

Will ensure close coordination of any future measure to diminish Iran's ability to acquire, produce or transfer weapons

Call for stability in the wider region, noting economic risks posed by regional escalation

Nothing surprising here from the G7. They go out of their way not to be surprising.

