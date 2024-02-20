Japan's transport ministry says that transport ministers of G7 countries will hold an online conference on Tuesday at 1200 GMT.

  • Its to address the Red Sea crisis and its impact on maritime traffic.
  • Representatives from the G7 will be joined by the European Union, the International Maritime Organization and the International Transport Forum to share information and discuss a possible joint statement

---

I saw earlier the massive impact the Houthi attacks are having on shipping traffic through the Suez Canal.

suez shipping 2

The G7 includes Japan the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.