Japan's transport ministry says that transport ministers of G7 countries will hold an online conference on Tuesday at 1200 GMT.

Its to address the Red Sea crisis and its impact on maritime traffic.

Representatives from the G7 will be joined by the European Union, the International Maritime Organization and the International Transport Forum to share information and discuss a possible joint statement

I saw earlier the massive impact the Houthi attacks are having on shipping traffic through the Suez Canal.

The G7 includes Japan the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.