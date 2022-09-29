I'm not seeing any notable headline driving the move as this looks like just another swing in volatility for the pound this week. There is some notable short-term resistance just above 1.0900 but I would continue to pin the current range for the pair between 1.0600 and 1.1000 in the bigger picture.

The dollar continues to hold steady elsewhere, though gains have been pared slightly and not helped by this report here as well, so this is more of a flow move in the pound. Broader market sentiment Market Sentiment Market sentiment is a psychological attitude that captures the mood and attitude of investors, usually towards a specific security or asset. This sentiment can be segregated into a bullish or bearish mood in the market. As such, certain trading activity or price behavior will also impact market sentiment.For example, bullish sentiment indicates a growth in the price of securities, whereas a bearish sentiment sees falling prices. Many traders use broader market sentiment or sentiment data to help identify trends that may not seem apparent to many other investors.This can give way to investor sentiment indices or contrarian signals surrounding assets, which helps inform investors to make more educated decisions.Using Market Sentiment Market sentiment is not always grounded in fundamentals and for this reason is seen as inferior to other methods trading. This form of investing instead deals with emotion and feelings of traders.However, many traders, specifically shorter-term investors, will rely on market sentiment. Sentiment traders put a lot of merit into these trends, just as other investors look for specific signals or fundamental barometers to inform their decision making.This is due to the powerful impact of sentiment on short-term indicators or attitudes. Many investors also prefer taking contrarian views and positions, actively trading against an engrained market consensus.In this instance, if the broader market is buying a security, a contrarian investor would instead sell, and vice versa.This is a popular technique in the stock market, which can characterize stocks as either over or undervalued, based in large part by market sentiment. Market sentiment is a psychological attitude that captures the mood and attitude of investors, usually towards a specific security or asset. This sentiment can be segregated into a bullish or bearish mood in the market. As such, certain trading activity or price behavior will also impact market sentiment.For example, bullish sentiment indicates a growth in the price of securities, whereas a bearish sentiment sees falling prices. Many traders use broader market sentiment or sentiment data to help identify trends that may not seem apparent to many other investors.This can give way to investor sentiment indices or contrarian signals surrounding assets, which helps inform investors to make more educated decisions.Using Market Sentiment Market sentiment is not always grounded in fundamentals and for this reason is seen as inferior to other methods trading. This form of investing instead deals with emotion and feelings of traders.However, many traders, specifically shorter-term investors, will rely on market sentiment. Sentiment traders put a lot of merit into these trends, just as other investors look for specific signals or fundamental barometers to inform their decision making.This is due to the powerful impact of sentiment on short-term indicators or attitudes. Many investors also prefer taking contrarian views and positions, actively trading against an engrained market consensus.In this instance, if the broader market is buying a security, a contrarian investor would instead sell, and vice versa.This is a popular technique in the stock market, which can characterize stocks as either over or undervalued, based in large part by market sentiment. Read this Term also continues to be on edge with S&P 500 futures down 0.7%, European indices down roughly 1%, and bond yields pushing higher today. 10-year gilt yields are up 16 bps to 4.16% while 10-year Treasury yields are up 13 bps to 3.84% currently.

As for the pound, we heard from UK PM Truss that she's not backing down from her recent policy initiatives and that is a clear signal for a couple of things.

If the gilt market continues to come under further pressure, it would require more effort by the BOE to try and restrain the market and provide more bailouts. In essence, it has to step in with some form of yield curve control.

That just points to further decimation for the pound on the balance of things and rightfully, it should require the government to be more fiscally responsible and embrace austerity. Otherwise, the contradicting policies between the government and central bank will just make for a disastrous recipe in terms of financial stability and confidence in the UK economy.