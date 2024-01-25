It's a big session ahead for data from the US with Jobless claims, Q4 GDP , Durable goods and more.

Data kicks off at 8.30am US Eastern time.

For GDP y/y the consensus is for 2.0% growth with the range of expectations spanning 0.8 to 2.8%

Durable good consensus is 1.1%, range -3.7 to 4.0%

Durable goods ex transportation consensus is 0.2%, range -0.5 to 0.4%

That PCE data listed below I think comes on Friday, not today.

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: