German CPI: Final Readings for January

MoM

Act: 1%

Prev: -0.8%

Fcst: 1%



YoY

Act: 8.7%

Prev: 8.6%

Fcst: 8.7%



Harmonised:

MoM

Act: 0.5%

Prev: 0.5%

Fcst: 0.5%



YoY

Act: 9.2%

Prev: 9.6%

Fcst: 9.2%



😴 All as expected, as a final reading should be TBF