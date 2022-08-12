The major European indices are closing higher despite concerns about growth and the German Rhine river concerns.

  • German DAX, +0.74%
  • France's CAC +0.14%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.47%
  • Spain's Ibex +0.24%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.61%

For the trading week, the major indices are also higher on the week:

  • German DAX rose 0.79%
  • France's CAC +1.25%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.82%
  • Spain's Ibex +1.59%

Looking at the German DAX, although concerns about the Rhine River, the price is closing at its highest level since June 9 and also above its 100 day moving average at 13718.31

German DAX close above its 100 day moving average