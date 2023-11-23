German Finance minister Lindner:

German Finance Minister Lindner plans to present the supplementary budget for 2023 to the Cabinet next week.

The decision regarding the 2024 budget will be made after the country has the supplementary budget for 2023 in place.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the so called debt brake would be abandoned for 2023 due to unaccounted spending following a constitutional court ruling on the use of special funds. The government's actions improperly shifted borrowed money meant for pandemic relief to finance environmental projects and green technology, totaling 60 billion euros ($64.6 billion).

There's a proposal to suspend the debt brake for 2023 and reinstate it in 2024, as reported by Handelsblatt earlier.