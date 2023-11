German industrial output posts stronger-than-forecast fall in September

German Industrial Production (MoM) (Sep) $EUR Actual: -1.4% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2%

German industrial production fell more than forecast in September by 1.4% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% decline.

The office offers more detailed data on its website.