In October, only 18.2% of companies reported problems in the latest survey by Ifo - down from 24.0% in September. According to the economic institute, this sees that "things are almost back to pre-crisis levels". Adding that "companies should plan now for future shortages, diversify their supply chains and increase inventory levels".

This does indicate that the material shortages in the German manufacturing sector have eased but there is still no optimistic development when it comes to the worsening demand outlook I'm afraid.