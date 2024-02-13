German economy to show growth this year

We don't have a recession

Not seeing anything that normally accompanies a recession

Labour market is very stable and real wages are rising again

It is no crisis-level recession, that's for sure. But it is hard to argue that the German economy is in good shape since last year. The manufacturing sector is in a rather abysmal state while consumption activity is being gripped hard by higher prices. Those are still some tough challenges to work through for this year.